What's News Today: April 16, 2018

This week is Autism Awareness Week. Radford University will commemorate the week, by celebrating people of all abilities. The Center for Accessibility Services will dye the fountain blue and pass out ribbons. A students will speak on the topic of "Let's Solve This," on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech holds the Day of Remembrance today, honoring the 32 students and faculty members who were killed in 2007. The day will include tributes, exhibits and opportunities for quiet reflection. The Day of Remembrance starts at midnight with the ceremonial candle lighting at the April 16 Memorial in front of Burruss Hall. At 9:43 a.m., wreaths will be laid at the memorial, followed by a campus-wide moment of silence. Condolences received by the university will be on display in Newman Library.

Roanoke City Council will discuss bridging the gap on the Roanoke River Greenway. Council could authorize city staff to acquire property rights on the south bank of the Roanoke River from AA Properties-Roanoke LLC.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on tax rates tonight. The property tax rate could increase by 1.5 cents to 90.5 cents. Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin asked for the money to pay for additional school resource officers. The increase would pay for four to eight resource officers.

Today is National Healthcare Decisions Day, which highlights the importance of advance healthcare decision- making. Centra will have information tables set up today at its hospitals and other facilities, where you can get information and advance medical directive forms.



