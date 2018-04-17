What's News Today: April 17, 2018

Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Roanoke Mountain Adventures are teaming up to clean up the Roanoke River. Volunteers will get the river ready for summer. Canoes, trash bags and gloves will be provided. You can register to volunteer online.

Martinsville City Council will hold a work session with the school system about it budget. The school system passed its $22.8 million budget in February.

Goodwill holds an information session today for its Careers in Technology program. The program helps people gain skills needed to work in the industry. The training focuses on skills for network support specialists, technicians and programmers. The session starts at noon at the Melrose Avenue campus.

The Salem VA Medical Center and the Employment Commission will hold a regional job fair today for Veterans. More than 20 employers will discuss job opportunities. Staff will help with submitting applications, resume preparation and providing tips for getting hired. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Represent Roanoke Valley holds a candidate forum tonight. Candidates for Roanoke City Council are expected to address the crowd. The forum begins tonight at 7 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke.

Virginia Western Community College holds an open house about its Kids College today. The summer camp program covers several topics, including robotics, game design and coding. Tonight's session runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Thomas Center.

The Botetourt Chamber of Commerce is asking for feedback on how to improve I-81. In the 2018 legislative session, Senator Mark Obenshain passed a bill directing the Virginia Department of Transportation to study revenue generation for I-81, including truck-only tolling measures. To give your two cents, click here.



