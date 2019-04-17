What's News Today: April 17, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Commonwealth Connect Coalition will meet today in Roanoke. It's goal is to bring universal broadband coverage to all part of the Commonwealth in the next decade. Leaders from across Virginia will hear from federal represenatives, discuss a new pilot program and talk about funding.

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce holds a meeting in Roanoke today about energy and infrastructure. Leaders will talk about workforce development and job growth investments, development in rural areas and the importance of affordable and reliable energy.

A satellite, built by Virginia Tech, ODU, UVA AND Hampton students will launch into space today from Wallops Island. The CubeSats are four inches long and only weigh about three pounds. They are packed with solar panels and GPS. They will be put in orbit by astronauts at the International Space Station. The three satellites will get information so scientists can better understand how satellites act in low orbit.

Foot Levelers is holding a job fair today. The company is looking to hire 20 new employees. The positions are in various departments, including production, customer support, information technology and software development. The fair runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the company's Pocahontas Avenue headquarters.



