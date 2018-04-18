What's News Today: April 18, 2018

Community celebrities will wait tables and help a local organization. Celebrity Tip-Off benefits Family Service of the Roanoke Valley. It provides counseling services and works with youth. Some of the people raising money this year are Roanoke Fire/EMS Chief David Hoback, Dr. Courtney Wiegard of Vinton Veterinary and Jason and Carolyn Kiser of Blue Cow Ice Cream. If you don't have a ticket for tonight's event, you can make a tip online.

Parents will learn the challenges and issues connected to smart phone use by children tonight. Roanoke County Schools and the Prevention Council of Roanoke County will hold a workshop at Hidden Valley Middle School starting at 6:30 tonight.

Help non-profit organizations in the New River Valley today during GiveBigNRV. This is the fifth year for the online giving event. Last year, more than $220,000 was raised for more than 115 organizations. The Community Foundation sponsors the day of giving, letting non-profits expand their donor base and increase money for community projects.

Averett University's School of Nursing holds an active shooter drill today. Students in the nursing school will practice their response in treating victims. You will see police, fire and EMS between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Again, this is just a drill.

Christiansburg Town Council holds a meeting tonight to talk about its noise ordinance. The proposed ordinance changes exactly how loud noise coming from a specific property can be and at what times. It also allows businesses to apply for a conditional use permit if they think they will regularly violate the ordinance.

The Danville Police Department will hold a community engagement walk today in the Old West End neighborhood. Chief Scott Booth and other officers will go door to door starting at 5 p.m. The walks serve as a way to build trust and develop positive relationships between the department and the community.

