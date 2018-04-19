What's News Today: April 19, 2018

The Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission holds an open house today. You will have the chance to comment on the draft plans and maps, including the Tinker Creek Greenway Concept Plan. The plan was last updated in 2007. Since then, more than 200 miles of trails have been added and Botetourt County joined the commission. Tonight's session runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

The Liberty University Center for Law and Government will hold a debate tonight for republican senate candidates. Nick Freitas, E. W. Jackson and Corey Stewart will face off. The event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 and close at 6:45 p.m. The debate starts at 7 p.m. in the concert hall at the Center for Music and the Worship Arts.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board holds a public meeting tonight. It is looking for input on which transportation projects you think are important. The feedback will be used to determine which projects are paid for over the next six years. Tonight's meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the Lynchburg VDOT Office on Campbell Avenue. Additional local meetings will take place next month in Roanoke. The six year plan will be approved in June.

The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office will install a new drug take back box at the Vinton Police Department. It was built by students at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology.



