What's News Today: April 19, 2019

We will get a look, today, at Carilion Clinic's Drug Take Back boxes. The boxes have been installed at all hospitals and pharmacies. You can dispose of leftover medication throughout the year. The boxes were installed in response to the opioid crisis.

The New River Health District holds a walk-in clinic today. Several services will be offered, including vaccines, family planning and testing for sexually transmitted diseases. The clinic runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Montgomery County Health Department.

If you're travelling for Easter, travel will get a little easier. Road crews will lift many lane closures starting at noon today through noon Tuesday.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will take part in the Jaffe Eager Squad and Eager Individual drill competitions today. The cadets practice for hours in the months leading up to the competition. First-year and sophomore cadets will take part.

