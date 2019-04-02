What's News Today: April 2, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A Special Election will be held today in Campbell County. Voters will decide if the Timberlake Watershed Improvement District should be created. Properties with a shoreline on Timberlake, Buffalo Creek, Waterlick Creek and Brown's Creek would be included. A tax on real estate could be assessed on properties in the district. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge holds its annual meeting tonight. The organization is expected to announce a major initiative. Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge is the region's official destination marketing organization.

The City of Lynchburg holds a public hearing and open house on the budget and capital improvement program. The $194 million plan is $5.5 million more than the current year, mainly due to an increase in real estate values. The public hearing begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

You are encouraged to wear blue today for autism awareness. Today is World Autism Day. Tonight, several community organizations will come together to Light up Roanoke's Elmwood Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In Lynchburg, Virginia Baptist Hospital will be lit blue tonight.

The Montgomery County School Board holds a public hearing tonight about redistricting in Christiansburg. As we've reported, Christiansburg Primary, Christiansburg Elementary and Bellview Elementary need updating and are overcrowded. 100 students could be moved from Christiansburg schools to Bellview. The board will also discuss renovating the three schools or building a new elementary school.

Virginia Organizing will hold a news conference today, calling on the Governor and Attorney General to meet with anti-racist organizations, in light of the recent blackface scandal. Chapter leaders from Danville, Lynchburg and other Virginia cities will talk about the actions they have recommended to begin understanding and dismantling racism in the Commonwealth.

Vinton Town Council will hold a public hearing on tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year. The rates are expected to remain unchanged at seven cents per $100 for real estate and $1 per $100 for personal property.

Sewer line repairs could impact your commute for the next couple of days in Lynchburg. The left turn lane from Commerce Street onto Fifth Street will close. You will not be able to turn left into the Academy Center of the Arts or Pacific Life parking lots, but you will be able to turn left at the intersection. Work is scheduled to finish up on Thursday.

