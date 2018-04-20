What's News Today: April 20, 2018

The results of a study about the needs of the Smith Mountain Lake community will be released today. A researcher from the Institute for Service Research will present his findings, which includes benefits of a community center. The Smith Mountain Lake Board of Directors will use the data to address future needs.

A blueway access point and park opens today in Roanoke County. Jae Valley Park is a new 10 acre facility in Mount Pleasant. Canoe and kayak access to Back Creek will be available, plus there are hiking trails. The park is located about five miles upstream of Explore Park.

Foot Levelers holds a pre-race expo ahead of tomorrow's Blue Ridge Marathon. Runners can pick up their race packets. There's also a pasta dinner and VIP party as well as a free concert in Elmwood Park.



