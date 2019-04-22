What's News Today: April 22, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Salem City Schools will present its budget to city council. The school system is asking for an $80,000 increase from the current year. The $45.6 million plan is five percent higher.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing about real estate taxes tonight. Total assessed value increased 6.6 percent, which means tax bills could go up if the rate is not lowered. The current rate is 52 cents per $100.

Eleventh Street in Lynchburg will be closed, starting today between Main and Church Streets as Appalachian Power upgrades underground electrical equipment. Work is expected to take about eight weeks.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation holds a ribbon cutting today for new bike statues. The "Big Ol' Bikes" are on top of Mill Mountain. The statues were installed earlier this month, helping to promote the region as a biking destination. One is a mountain bike, the other a road bike.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute for the next couple of days. Moreview Drive from Leesville Road to Chesterfield Road will down to one lane as crews mill and pave. Work is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.

Nighttime closures begin today on Interstate 81 at exit 150. Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., lanes could be closed north or south bound. Lane closures are also possible on Route 220 underneath the bridge. This is part of a $2 million project to repair the bridge.

VDOT is holding a citizen information meeting today to talk about plans for the new western perimeter road in Blacksburg. The new nearly three mile divided road will connect Prices Fork Road to Southgate Drive. The meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Inn at Virginia Tech.

