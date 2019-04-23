What's News Today: April 23, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A program, working to eliminate pet waste in downtown Roanoke, gets underway at a special event today. Pet owners will register their dogs DNA in the PooPrints program. That database will allow property owners to find out who is not scooping their pets waste. Today's Yappy Hour event will feature free activities and pet friendly businesses. It runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of the transportation museum.

A new disk golf course comes to Smith Mountain Lake. The Rotary Club and Bedford Parks and Recreation holds a ribbon cutting this morning for the course in Moneta.

Lane closure will return to highways across the commonwealth starting at noon today. The closures were lifted on Friday to help with holiday travel.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors could vote to approve its tax rates and budget for the next fiscal year. The nearly $101 million plan is a 4.1 percent increase. Tax rates will remain unchanged with the school system receiving nearly 425 million from the county.

The westbound lane of Main Street in Lynchburg near the 13th Street intersection will be closed daily through Thursday. The closure will be in place from 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

New College Institute holds a Volunteer Fair from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Around 20 non-profits will be there, talking about ways you can give back to the community and gain new skills.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.