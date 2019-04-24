What's News Today: April 24, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A road closure in Danville could impact your commute today. Beech Avenue between Westover Drive and Riverside Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Roanoke Police Department holds a Paw Watch community outing tonight. The program encourages people to help law enforcement by acting as extra eyes and ears while walking their animals. The outing starts at 6 p.m. at Highland Dog Park.

Food City holds a career fair at each of its stores today. The grocery is looking to high 750 people in its stores in a number of positions. You can apply online, then visit the store for an interview and more information.

The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission holds a public meeting about its hazard mitigation plan. Information about the region's natural hazards, including mapping and drafts of plans will be available for comment. The meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roanoke Higher Education Center.

Botetourt County holds a community meeting about its comprehensive plan. It looks at land use needs, challenges and opportunities for the future. The meeting runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fincastle Library.

It's a Day of Giving in the New River Valley. GiveBigNRV is 24-hour push to raise money for local non-profits. Over the past five years, the event has raised nearly $900,000, including more than $300,000 last year. The Community Foundation of the New River Valley hopes to raise $300,000 today.

The New River Health District will have its mobile health bus at Floyd County High School today. Parents can take their children to get them caught up on vaccines from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

