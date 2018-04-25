What's News Today: April 25, 2018

An annual tradition for many families, the Vinton Dogwood Festival, begins tonight. There will be great entertainment, rides, food and more. Saturday is a busy day at the festival with a car show and parade. The festival runs through Sunday.

Restoration Housing holds a ribbon cutting today. The non-profit housing developer works to provide affordable rental housing in rehabilitated homes. It does this in older Roanoke neighborhoods to reduce blight. Today's ribbon cutting takes place on Patterson Avenue in the city's Old Southwest neighborhood.

People who were affected by tornadoes earlier this month can pick up supplies today. Gleaning for the World will set up at Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation will recognize its former director today. Steve Buschor died in 2016 after a brief battle with cancer. Today, a plaque will be dedicated at Elmwood Park, recognizing his years of service to parks and rec, which became nationally accredited under his leadership.

Milling and paving operations will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easley, Oakland and Mosby Avenues in Lynchburg. Traffic will be down to one lane.

