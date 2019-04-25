What's News Today: April 25, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

AAA is working to reduce deaths and injuries resulting from cell phone use by drivers. Later today, it will announce the "Don't Drive Intoxicated, Don't Drive Intexticated" is the theme of the campaign, aimed at making distracted driving as socially unacceptable as drinking and driving.

Senator Tim Kaine will make a stop in southwest Virginia today. He will visit Wytheville Community College, holding a roundtable on the Higher Education Act. Kaine is working to include the JOBS Act, which helps workers access Pell Grants for job-training in high demand fields.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation and community organizations holds a ribbon cutting for a new mountain biking trail. The trail, at Morningside Park, is packed with tight curves, bumps and challenges, designed for beginners. It also helps beautify the area near the Boys and Girls Club.

A group of Cub Scouts in Lynchburg will celebrate Arbor Day. They will plant 600 tree seedlings to provide food sources and habitat for birds and forest animals. The scouts will earn a patch for their uniforms.

The City of Lynchburg holds a first 90 day meeting about its Bridges to Progress initiative. It's dedicated to reducing barriers faced by those in poverty. Leaders will talk about the program and successes achieved so far.

Renovation will soon begin at the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Center. The City of Lynchburg will hold a public meeting tonight, talking about the planned changes, timeline and where to find alternate services. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the center.

The Virginia Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Commission holds a listening session in Roanoke about its Dementia State Plan. The four-year plan will address the needs of patients and caregivers. The meeting runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Virginia Western's Natural Science Center.



