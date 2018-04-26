What's News Today: April 26, 2018

It's the time of year where pests come out of the woodwork. The Lynchburg Public Works Department and Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a workshop today on how to manage the Emerald Ash Borer and other tree pests. It's starts at 1 p.m. at the Miller Center. The cost is $5.

If you are looking for a job, head to the Greater Roanoke Community Job Fair this afternoon. Nearly two dozen employers will be there, talking about open positions and accepting resumes. The job fair is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Anchor of Hope Community Center in Roanoke.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds an Economic Vibe breakfast this morning. The guest speaker will talk about how businesses chose sites for expansion and how the region can make sure it is on the national radar by showing its strategic location, assets and workforce.

Virginia Tech opens its Drone Park today. The school says it is the tallest in nation. The park will be used for both research and recreation. The $1.2 million project is part of a $75 million plan to emphasize intelligent infrastructure.

A simulated car crash and medical response will be held at James River High School today. The simulation is held every four years to encourage students to make smart decisions when they get behind the wheel. It's held before prom to show possible consequences for their actions.

Total Action for Progress will give an update today about funding for Sabrina's Place. Sabrina's Place is the region's only supervised visitation and exchange center, designed to prevent violence between family members during the exchange of children. The program has not received federal funding for the past two years. TAP is applying for additional local funding.

Patrick Henry Family Services holds a ceremony today to raise awareness and encourage the community to help prevent child abuse. Local officials will speak at the 12:30 p.m. ceremony. It will be held a pinwheel garden, located on the hillside across its office. The more than 1,200 pinwheels represent children who have been abused in the community.

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing on its budget tonight. The proposed $291 million budget is an increase of about three percent. It calls for more money for schools, including money to replace Fallon Park Elementary. It also calls for the hiring another EMS crew and construction of a new fire station number seven. Tax rates will remain unchanged, but emergency medical service fees will increase.

Bedford Parks and Rec and the Office of Economic Development will hold a ribbon cutting today for the New London Tech Trails. Three trails are open, totaling 6.5 miles, running along the perimeter of the business park.

