What's News Today: April 26, 2019

Senator Tim Kaine continues travelling through Southwest Virginia today. He will stop in Pulaski to tour an economic revitalization project before moving on to Blacksburg. There, he will meet with student leaders at Virginia Tech.

Montgomery County holds a ribbon cutting for its new burn building. The new, 1,700 square foot facility will be used to train firefighters. Before building the facility, firefighters had to travel to Pulaski, Galax or Roanoke. The county received a nearly $500,00 grant to pay for construction.

Construction work will take place tonight at the Lynchburg Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. Crews will pour concrete , with more than 90 trucks being used to deliver it to the site. This is part of the project, adding a new storage tank to the site.

First responders from around the region will gather in Roanoke County today, talking about mental health. They will talk about issues faces by public safety officials and what's being done to help them.

The Qualcomm Thinkabit Lab at the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center officially opens today. It features an environment where students can create an internet-of-things inspired robot. This lab is similar to the one at the Virginia Tech National Capital Region, which has 2,000 students visit a year.

Bedford County Sheriff, Mike Brown, and his wife, Liberty University professor, Dr. Janet Brown, will present to the Global Sustainability Network event at the Vatican today and tomorrow. The network is made up of more than 700 global change-makers, committed to tackling modern day slavery and human trafficking. Brown helped created the Safe Surfin' Foundation in 1998. The program has garnered attention internationally.

