What's News Today: April 27, 2018

Sentencing will happen today for the man who plead guilty to charges of malicious shooting and arson. Deputies say, in October, 18 year-old Daniel Flint left his house with a gun and shot at three people in passing cars in Thaxton. Before the shooting, police say Flint lit a pile of logs on fire next to a propane tank and broke down a door inside his home to get a rifle. No one was hurt.

A program for Veterans and first responders, using water as a form of therapy, kicks off today. By providing kayak fishing outings, the program offers a relaxed environment for veterans, active duty personnel and first responders to talk and interact with each others who have similar experiences. The first event of the season begins today at Smith Mountain Lake.

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team will make several stops today in Bedford County ahead of its games tomorrow. The team will tour the Internet Crimes Against Children facility followed by a visit at the National D-Day Memorial. The team will face off against local law enforcement in a double header softball game tomorrow at noon.

The Little Feet Meet returns to Northside High School today. 1,200 young athletes from 51 area elementary schools and preschools will show off their skills in running, jumping, throwing, soccer and balance beam. Northside students and faculty help with the event, serving as volunteers, taking part in a special ceremony and cheering on the athletes.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, will celebrate National Park Week in central Virginia. He will visit Appomattox Court House National Historic Park and Booker T. Washington National Monument.

Today is the last day to vote for your favorite painted storm drain. Several storm drains have been painted in Roanoke. Now the Stormwater Division wants you to vote for your favorite on facebook. The first prize artist will will $200 with second place getting $100. Winners will be announced next week.

