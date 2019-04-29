What's News Today: April 29, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A street closure in downtown Lynchburg could impact your commute. Starting today, Tenth Street will be closed between Main and Church Streets. Appalachian Power will install new underground equipment. Work is expected to last through July 15th.

Traffic Alert in Roanoke. One lane of Williamson Road southbound will be closed starting today near 10th Street. Crews will build a new sidewalk and curb. Work is expected to last through Thursday.

Lane closure will be in place today through Wednesday on McConville Road in Lynchburg. The closure runs from Graves Mill Road to New Towne Court through Wednesday.

Virginia ABC offers Cyber Mom-Day discounts today. Any purchase of $100 or more made on the ABC's website will have a 20 percent discount applied. Orders will be ready for pickup within 48 hours. The discount is available until 11:59 p.m.

Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy and Vice Mayor Mary Jane Dolan will deliver the State of the City Address today. They will look to the future of the city. City Council will also present the Neighborhood Recognition Awards. The event beings at 7 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts.

The New River Health District will park its mobile health bus at Macy McLaugherty Combined School in Pearisburg. Parents can take their children to get caught up on vaccines from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lynchburg Cooks for hunger relief today. Some of Central Virginia's best restaurants will be featured. Proceeds from the event benefit three local non-profits that work to fight hunger. Tickets are $35 at the door. It begins at 6 p.m. at Phase Two.

