What's News Today: April 3, 2018

Virginia Military Institute hosts the Environment Virginia Symposium starting today. Nearly 600 participants from state environmental agencies, industries and non-profits will attend, discussing solar and wind energy, regulations and land conservation. Governor Northam will speak tomorrow.

The Floyd County Tourism Development Council and Office of Economic Development will unveil a new logo for tourism and economic development. A celebration takes place tonight where a presentation will be given about how the new logo will be used.

Danville City Council will consider a resolution, asking the state to rename a portion of U.S. 58/29 Bypass after Wendell Scott. A Danville native, Scott was NASCAR's only team owner and driver. During his 13 year career, he had 20 top five and 147 top ten finishes, including a victory in Jacksonville, where he was not awarded his victory celebration or trophy because of his skin color.

Work zones will return to Virginia roadways starting at noon today. The work zones were lifted last week ahead of the holiday weekend.

People in Lynchburg will remember Martin Luther King, Jr., 50 years after his death. Several community and religious leaders will speak. King spoke in the city in 1962. A portion of that speech will be played at tonight's event. It begins at 6 p.m. at the E. C. Glass Civic Auditorium.

We will get a look at the new shooting range at Liberty University today. The range is currently open for students and will accommodate all Olympic shooting sports. As we reported in January, this is the first phase of this project. The second phase will include two sporting clays and a timber lodge to house the shooting team and accommodate guests.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.