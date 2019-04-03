What's News Today: April 3, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia General Assembly will reconvene in Richmond today for the so-called veto session. Lawmakers will debate bills the 18 bills vetoed by Governor Northam and the 46 he proposed to amend. The governor has sent a bill about funding repairs to Interstate 81 back to the General Assembly. He proposes keeping the highway free of tolls, but would raise registration fees on trucks.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place today for the mother, charged in the death of her nearly two-month-old son. The Amherst County Commonwealth's Attorney says a grand jury indicted Maegan Collier for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. As we've reported, court documents say she killed her son, Kolton, on March 6th of last year. She is also charged with abusing her one-year-old son.

If you're looking for a new job, head to the NRV Job Fair Expo today. More than 30 employers will be there from the health care, manufacturing, information technology and service industries. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to noon in Edwards Hall at New River Community College in Dublin.

Today is the last day to upload your audition video to Facebook, for your chance to compete in "Roanoke's Voice." Ten finalists will be selected to perform live auditions. Two winners will then join celebrity contestants for the May 30th event. The competition benefits Total Action for Progress and Sabrina's Place.

Part of Old Buena Vista Road will be closed today and tomorrow in Rockbridge County. Crews will repair the Norfolk Southern crossing between South River Road and Middle Road. A detour will be up. Eastbound traffic will take Route 11 to Route 60, then Route 631.

Sexual Assault Response and Awareness, or SARA, holds a news conference today about its Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign. The theme for this year's campaign is "I Ask," building on the idea that consent is a normal and necessary part of everyday interactions. The kick-off begins a month of events to bring awareness to the issue.

