What's News Today: April 30, 2018

The Town of Vinton holds an open house to talk about improvements to the town. Town leaders will listen to your feedback about ways to have better designed streets and public spaces and how to make its zoning ordinance more modern and user-friendly. The drop-in meeting runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial.

A group of students from Springhouse Community School in Floyd will start walking from the school to downtown Roanoke. They will take four days, camping along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Members of the community, including musicians, leads and storytellers will join the group.

More Headlines

Governor Ralph Northam is urging Virginians to get flood insurance now, before the start of hurricane season. Standard homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Policies take 30 days to take effect. Flooding is the most common natural disaster.

Starting today, part of Route 600, or Morris Hill Road, in Alleghany County will close. VDOT will make improvements to the bridges over Rucker Hollow Stream and a tributary of Dry Branch. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Route 641 then Route 666. Southbound traffic will use Route 666 then Route 641. The road is expected to re-open on June 7th.

Exit 150A on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County will be closed starting at 6 a.m. today. Crews will work on the curb along the new barrier wall. Use exit 150B to get to Route 11. Also the right lane of Interstate 81 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for overhead sign work.

