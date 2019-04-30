What's News Today: April 30, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The City of Lynchburg and Appalachian Power hold an informational meeting about the Main Street Renewal Project. $17 million will be invested to replace aging waterlines, update streetscapes and modernize underground utilities. Work is expected to begin in mid-September. If you want to learn more, the meeting begins tonight at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Main Street.

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber holds its annual Business and Education Showcase today. It will honor the Teacher of the Year for Salem and Roanoke County.

Nineteen students from Roanoke County will commit to be apprentices during the upcoming school year. They will work with one of eight partner businesses. The students will work part-time with local businesses for up to two year, working toward earning industry-recognized certification.

Celebrate Historic Garden Week in Lynchburg. Stroll through the grounds and gardens of three small farms, explore an restored 1822 home and more. Tickets are $30. Garden tours are taking place all week across the commonwealth.

