What's News Today: April 4, 2019

Virginia Tech holds a forum today on self-driving cars. The event will explore the choices faced and the challenges raised by having self-driving cars on the road. Panelists will explore privacy, safety and the possible impacts on public transportation.

A community meeting takes place in Pittsylvania County about broadband. SCS Broadband will provide an update on the project in the Callands-Gretna area. If you would like to attend, it begins at 7 p.m. in the Gretna High School Auditorium.

Roanoke County TRIAD holds part two of its education series on heroin and opiate addiction. The documentary, "Heroin: The Hardest Hit" will be shown. If you're attending, you can also dispose of unused or unwanted medicine. Today's discussion begins at 1 p.m. at Friendship Residents' Center in Roanoke.

The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber holds a Business and Community Expo today. The event is designed to connect business, non-profits and individuals. Learn about other organizations in the community from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center.

Northside High School holds a Career Expo today. Students will meet with businesses and organizations, learning about possible career opportunities. Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges will be there talking to students.

An annual tradition returns to Bristol today, ahead of this weekend's race. The teams will have their haulers in the Tranporter Parade, starting at Bass pro Shops and ending at the Speedway. The race is Saturday night.

There's a town hall meeting today at Virginia Tech about the Innovation Campus. Students and staff will have the chance to ask questions and give ideas about the new campus in Alexandria. The Innovation Campus will offer computer science and software engineering programs, in an effort to build a talent pipeline for Amazon's new HQ2.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference holds march and memorial service, remembering the Selma to Montgomery March. This year marked 54 years since "Bloody Sunday," when police attacked civil rights marchers as they tried to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge from Selma to Montgomery. The attack sent 17 people to the hospital and sparked outrage across the U. S., helping push the Voting Rights Act of 1965 forward. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Roanoke.

The National Park Service will preview the Blue Ridge Parkway Season today. They will give an update on upcoming projects and talk about events along the parkway.

Road closures in Danville could affect your commute today. Union Street will close between Henry Road and Riverside Dr. Arnett Boulevard between Hampton Drive and Riverside Drive will be closed. Riverside Drive between Locust Lane and Audubon Drive will be closed. All work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

