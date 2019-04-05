What's News Today: April 5, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Lynchburg Water Resources crews will test water main valves in downtown today. The work will happen on 10th and 11th Streets between Church and Main Streets and on part of Main Street. Some lane closures are possible, though major traffic interruptions are not expected.

Washington dignitaries will visit the Radford Army Ammunition Plant today. Secretary of the Army, Dr. Mark Esper, and Congressman Morgan Griffith will be there this morning. They will meet with plant leadership and the CEO of BAE Systems. Secretary Esper will then speak with university leaders and the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech.

Mainline Trolley services resume today in Danville. The service runs on Fridays and Saturdays from April through December. It provides access to shopping centers, dining, linking the Old West End, Riverside Drive, Trade Street and the River District. Trolleys leave every 50 minutes from 6 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. from Ballou Park.

The Salem Public Library holds Sensory Night for children with special needs tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families with special needs children can visit and use the library in a relaxed environment. Staff from community organizations, including Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center will be there, providing activities for the children.

HopeTree Family Services holds a conference in Martinsville on interacting with children in foster care. The two-day event will help families, churches and childcare professionals serve children who are impacted by foster care or adoption.

Students at Read Mountain Middle School will get to explore career possibilities. Eighth-grade students will get to talk to representatives in more than two dozen fields. Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges will be there today.

