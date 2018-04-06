What's News Today: April 6, 2018

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with people at Salem Terrace to bring music therapy to people suffering from Alzheimer's disease and dementia. They will perform a series of concerts, designed to address physical, emotional, cognitive and social needs through music.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office celebrates its first reaccreditation. Sheriff Bill Overton and community leaders will speak. It's at 2 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain room at Ferrum College.

Family and friends will remember a former first responder, who died during a house fire in Alleghany County. Visitation takes place tonight for Barry Rose from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Arritt Funeral Home in Covington. His funeral is tomorrow at 11 a.m. As we've reported, the 66 year old was a retired deputy who had also worked for fire and rescue departments.

The Virginia Association of Economists annual meeting continues today at Radford University. Several session will take place, including health, education and welfare and engaging students in class.

A new passport program kicks off today in Appomattox. The Tourism Committee is launching the program to show off what the region has to offer. You can get your passport stamped at various locations. If you visit at least six, you can redeem your book for a metal coffee cup which features the Experience Appomattox logo.

