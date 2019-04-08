What's News Today: April 8, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

There's a temporary road closure on the Blue Ridge Parkway starting today. It runs from mileposts 86 to 91 between Bedford and Buchanan. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Part of the Lynchburg Community Market parking lot in Lynchburg will be closed starting today. Appalachian Power will work to complete underground electrical upgrades. This is the first part of work to replace the aging system in downtown.

The Roanoke Planning Commission will discuss a new apartment complex for the north end of Williamson Road. Hershberger Meadows would go in the green space off Hershberger, near Town Square Shopping Center. It will have 200 units, featuring two bedroom apartments with designer features and rent of around $750 a month.

This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week. Last year, there were more then 2,500 work zone crashes, with more than 1,00 injuries and nine fatalities. Tonight, VDOT will hold a vigil at the VDOT Workers' Memorial, honoring the lives lost in the line of duty.

Appomattox Court House National Historic Park commemorates the 154th anniversary of General Robert E. Lee's surrender. This week, the park will hold guided walks and tours, a living history demonstration and more. Events take place through Sunday.

Educators from across the Commonwealth will be in Roanoke today for the Making Connections School Safety Summit. Several topics will be discussed, including cyber security, building security and digital citizenship. 10 News Anchor Patrick McKee will serve as moderator.

Riverside Drive in Danville will be closed starting today. The closure will be in place between Cambridge Drive and Parkway Drive. The road is expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

