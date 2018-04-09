What's News Today: April 9, 2018

The trial begins today for a Franklin County P. E. Teacher, charged with aggravated sexual assault. According to the sheriff's office, Clyde Timothy Smith was indicted by a grand jury for sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 13. According to court records, the alleged incidents happened between January of 2015 and August of 2016.

The Campbell County Public Library System will accept Food for Fines for National Library Week. One dollar will be forgiven for each can of food donated. There is a $50 limit. Food collected will be donated to area food pantries.

This week is Work Zone Safety Week. VDOT has planned several activities for this week to raise awareness about slowing down in work zone. In 2017, work zone crashes increased nearly ten percent, with 12 people losing their lives.

A woman who accused former U.S.A. Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of abuse, will speak at Liberty University today. Rachael Denhollander was the first of more than 160 women to come forward. Since Nassar's trial, she has become an advocate for victims of sexual assault. The presentation begins at the Liberty University School of Law at 4 p.m.

The Pulaski County School Board and Board of Supervisors will hold a joint meeting tonight. They will get an update on the Pulaski Middle School project, school enrollment and look at the school's budget.

A Former FBI Special Agent will speak today about the Jens Soering case. He will discuss his conclusions after reviewing the 1985 murders of Derek and Nancy Haysom in Bedford County. He will specifically talk about newly located FBI documents that he says contradict what the public has been told.

Today is the deadline to register to vote in local elections on May 1st. You can register in person at your local registrar's office, online or at the DMV.

Pittsylvania County will hold public hearings about its budget and proposed real estate tax increase. The county could increase the tax up to 15 cents per $100 to balance its proposed $187 million budget.

