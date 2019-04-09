What's News Today: April 9, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Voters in Campbell County will head to the polls today to vote on a meals tax. If approved, people who eat out may have to pay a four percent meals tax. The county estimates the tax would generate more than $1.5 million dollars a year. That money would be used to replace public safety radio communication systems and set up a large capital improvement fund for schools. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Middle and high school students in Central Virginia will take part in an interactive career expo. Dozens of companies will show students available careers and the education needed for them. Middle schoolers will take part today with high schoolers getting involved tomorrow.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors and Vinton Town Council will hold a joint meeting today. They will discuss the Vinton Gain Sharing Agreement, which expires at the end of June.

Lord Botetourt High School holds a community discussion on opioids. The student led initiative works to address the problem in schools and the community. The discussion begins at 6 p.m. in the school's auditorium.

There's a candlelight vigil tonight in Rocky Mount for Heather Hodges. She was reported missing by her boyfriend in 2012. Seven years later, her family continues searching for answers. Tonight's vigil starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmers' Market.

The New River Health District's mobile health bus will visit area schools this month. Parents can take their children to get vaccines, including the Tdap, HPV and meningitis. Today, it will set up at Blacksburg Middle School from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

