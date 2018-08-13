What's News Today: August 13, 2018

Governor Northam will announce, this morning, the state's annual Checkpoint Strikeforce Anti-drunk driving campaign. During the campaign, you'll see more law enforcement on roads, working to combat alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities. A new ad campaign will remind Virginians to act responsibly and find a safe ride home.

You can expect traffic changes on Airport Road in Roanoke today and tomorrow as the tunnel is inspected. The northbound tunnel, heading toward Peters Creek Road will be blocked off today with the southbound tunnel blocked off tomorrow. Two way traffic will continue, with traffic down to one lane in each direction. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Delays are expected. You can use I-581, Thirlane Road or Williamson Road as alternates.

Samaritan's Feet International will give out new shoes and socks today in Lynchburg. 250 pairs will be given out its Back to School event. The organization has a goal of distributing 40,000 pairs of shoes across the country this year. According to a report from Champions for Kids, shoes are in the top five for needed items. Distribution takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA.

Students in Rockbridge County return to school today. The school system reminds you to watch for Bus Stop signs and children as they wait and get on and off the bus. Each day, 48 buses are out on country roads, travelling over 4,600 miles a day to pick up and drop off children. Last year, 1,800 students rode the bus to and from school.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors could vote to give money to the school system for Forest Middle School. The school board authorized administrators to contract for architectural and engineering services for renovations at Forest Middle School for $950,000. The school system hopes to start construction in May of next year and finish in August 2020.

Work will resume tonight on the southbound bridge at mile marker 58 on Interstate 81 in Wythe County. Work will take place starting at 6 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m. Friday.

Milling and paving will take place on Richeson drive in Lynchburg starting today. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Friday. Traffic will be down to one lane.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.