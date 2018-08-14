What's News Today: August 14, 2018

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting today. It will consider executing an EMS Transport Agreement. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. at the County Administration Meeting.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will hold a public meeting about water rates. The county is proposing to increase rates by ten percent. Homes using less than 1,000 gallons will pay $20.79, up from the current $18.90.

The Roanoke School Board will get an update on school safety today. The Safety Audit and Advisory Committee has issued a report, outlining safety achievements and future recommendations. Some of those recommendations include upgrading Highland Park and Fishwick Elementary Schools with two way radios to replace intercom systems and working with law enforcement to execute a community disaster drill.

The Salem City School Board will get an update on school security ahead of the start of the school year. Teachers will review the threat assessment process as part of back-to-school activities and they will use the Remind App in case of internet or power failures. Security upgrades include new cameras at several schools, updating the intercom system at Carver and door repairs at Salem High School.

Inspections continue today at the Airport Road Tunnel in Roanoke. The southbound tunnel will be blocked from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The northbound tunnel will accommodate two- way traffic. As an alternate, you can use Interstate 581, Thirlane Road or Williamson Road.

Work will resume tonight on the southbound bridge at mile marker 58 on Interstate 81 in Wythe County. Work will take place starting at 6 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m. Friday.

Milling and paving will take place on Richeson drive in Lynchburg starting today. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Friday. Traffic will be down to one lane.

Central Boulevard in Danville, between Piedmont Drive and Riverside Drive will be closed today for construction. The road is expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

