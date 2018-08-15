What's News Today: August 15, 2018

Gleaning for the World is trying to help those impacted by wildfires in California. The organization is hoping to send two tractor-trailers, filled with supplies for those who are living in temporary housing or shelters. You can help by donating supplies or making a cash donation. Gleaning will set up a tractor-trailer at the Sam's Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Operators of the Gathright Dam will conduct a pulse release of water from Lake Moomaw. Water levels on the Jackson River will rise between three and four-and-a-half feet. The releases are done to improve water quality and habit in the Lower Jackson River. The release will be done between 6 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

New Horizons Healthcare commemorates National Health Center Week. It will hold a Health Care Heroes celebration at New Horizons on Melrose Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Local health center advocates, who have gone above and beyond in serving patients, will be honored. National Health Center Week runs through Saturday.

Mingle at the Market in Blacksburg this evening. This is the final event of the season. In addition to the market's regular vendors, there will be beer, wine and food vendors. The first 100 people to make a beer, wine or cider purchase will receive a free stainless steel cup.

A hearing is scheduled to take place today for the former Virginia Tech student, accused of illegally having an assault rifle. Yunsong Zhao trial was originally scheduled for May, but was continued. His attorney said Zhao is in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Police arrested the former Virginia Tech student in January on felony weapons charges.

Work will resume tonight on the southbound bridge at mile marker 58 on Interstate 81 in Wythe County. Work will take place starting at 6 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m. Friday.

Milling and paving will take place on Richeson drive in Lynchburg starting today. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Friday. Traffic will be down to one lane.



