What's News Today: August 15, 2019

The Williamson Road Branch Library in Roanoke will be closed today. Crews will make water line repairs on Williamson Road. The library is expected to reopen tomorrow.

New speed limits go into effect in Roanoke school zones today. The speed limit in some neighborhood school zones will drop from 25 to 15 mph. New signs have been posted alerting you to the change. The new speed limits are in place when lights are flashing, generally 30 minutes before and after school start and end times. Roanoke Police will increase enforcement during the first few weeks of school. Roanoke students return to class on Tuesday.

If you're looking for a job, head to the Greater Lynchburg Community Job Fair. Dozens of employers will be there, taking applications and conducting interviews. They're looking to fill a wide range of positions from sales to machine operators and software developers. It's today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church.

Get your unlimited pasta pass from Olive Garden today. They go on sale at 2 p.m. The first 50 sold will have the option to upgrade to the lifetime Never Ending Pasta Pass. Those cost an extra $400. The pass includes soup or salad and bread sticks as well.

The Governor's Executive Leadership Team on School Readiness holds a listening session today in Salem. The team will make recommendations that strengthen Virginia's early childhood system, developing a plan to ensure all at-risk three- and four-year-olds have access to subsidized care and education options by 2025. The session begins at 10 a.m. at Salem High School.

