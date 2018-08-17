What's News Today: August 17, 2018

One of the three teenagers, facing charges in connection to the shooting and killing of two people in Wythe County in December, is scheduled to appear in court today. Hunter Armbrister is charged with concealing a dead body.

VDOT holds a SmarterRoads Hackathon and Idea Jam Series today and tomorrow. The agency is inviting developers, planners and data enthusiasts to take part. Participants can submit concepts to address some of Virginia's greatest transportation needs. Prizes will be given in several different categories.

Senator Tim Kaine will hold campaign events in central Virginia today. He will hold a meet-and-greet in Appomattox this morning, before travelling to Danville for a roundtable on economic revitalization. His opponent, Republican Corey Stewart, has no public events scheduled for today.

Work will resume tonight on the southbound bridge at mile marker 58 on Interstate 81 in Wythe County. Work will take place starting at 6 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m. Friday.

Milling and paving will take place on Richeson drive in Lynchburg starting today. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Friday. Traffic will be down to one lane.

