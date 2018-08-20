What's News Today: August 20, 2018

Roanoke City Council holds a public hearing about two new cell towers in Roanoke. Earlier this month, the Board of Zoning Appeals approved a 90 foot cell tower in Fallon Park. The owner of the tower says it will help to provide the latest wireless technologies to a nearby elementary school, people who work and live nearby and emergency personnel. Council will also hold a hearing about a cell tower at Preston Park.

Martinsville City Council will meet in closed session today to interview candidates for a vacation seat on council. After the interviews, council could announce who will fill the seat, left vacant after Sharon Brooks Hodge resigned in July. The term for the position expires at the end of 2020.

A local church is hoping to help college students. Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg will have a free yard sale. Church members have donated household items in hopes of helping Virginia Tech students stock their dorms or apartments. It runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church.

History comes to life at the Salem Museum. Historian Thomas Perry will speak tonight at 7 p.m. on General J. E. B. Stuart and the role he and his brothers played in the Civil War. Perry has written over 40 books on history. He is founder of the Stuart Birthplace, which is a non-profit, preserving 75 acres of the Stuart property in Patrick County.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.