What's News Today: August 21, 2018

Governor Northam will travel to the New River Valley today. He will visit Giles County to unveil new LOVEwork. It will be located in the courtyard between the courthouse and treasurer's office. The artwork is made up of over 3,500 rocks, painted by every child between the ages of 4 and 12 in public and private schools or who are homeschooled.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley will hold a home dedication today. Moussa Doukoure and Hadja Swaray will make their first mortgage payment and get the keys to their new home. The dedication is at 5 p.m. at the Hanover Avenue home.

The Blacksburg Planning Commission will hold a work session today about the Old Blacksburg Middle School. The developer is asking to have part of the property rezoned for a mix of commercial, retail, office, restaurant and residential. The remainder could become townhomes. At today's meeting, the developer will present the proposal to the board. A public hearing is scheduled for next month.

The State Water Control Board is scheduled to meet in Richmond today. Today's meeting follows a decision be the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to stop work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline earlier this month. The Department of Environmental Quality is still allowing work on erosion and sediment control measures. Those against the pipeline want the board to revoke permits.

If you are near Washington and Lee University, you may see a lot of emergency vehicles today. The university is conducting an emergency situation drill today as part of its emergency preparedness program. You may also hear simulated gunfire and other sounds related to the drill.

An overnight ramp closure in Rockbridge County could affect your commute. From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight and tomorrow night, The on-ramp from Route 60 to Route 11 will be closed. Crews will work to replace stormwater drainage pipes.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.