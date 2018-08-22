What's News Today: August 22, 2018

The man, accused of killing three people on Bent Mountain, will be in court today. The court will be advised about attorney arrangements for 18 year-old Trevor Charles. He was indicted by a grand jury in August on two counts of capital murder. Charles is accused of shooting and killing Miranda Trump, Cole Kennedy and Brandon Dekle in June. As we've reported, Charles faces the death penalty.

The Virginia Department of Education will release data today on the Standards of Learning tests. Tests results are used to determine if a school is accredited by the state. At a recent school board meeting, Roanoke City Superintendent, Dr. Rita Bishop, said she believes all but one school will be fully accredited. Hurt Park Elementary is expected to be accredited with conditions. Accreditation ratings will be released on September 27th.

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam will be in Southwest Virginia today, kicking off her Back to School Tour. She is visiting early childhood education programs and elementary schools, talking about the importance of school readiness. Today she will give out books at the New River Community Action Head Start Center in Pearisburg. The state is investing nearly half a billion dollars on early childhood care and education this year.

The Pulaski County School Board will talk about school safety tonight. It will meet in closed session to discuss plans to protect public safety at school facilities. The board will also get an update on construction at Pulaski County Middle School. The school system's technology director will also talk about the timeline for training and issuing Chromebooks to students at Pulaski County High School.

The Virginia Regional Cyber Workshop Series comes to Roanoke today. Governor Northam announced the workshops earlier this summer in an effort to build partnerships with local governments on cyber security, facilitate information sharing and enhance collaboration at the regional and statewide level.

The Greenbrier celebrates the opening of a new golf course. The Ashford Short Course is a nine hole loop of par three holes. The course features designs from some of the most famous holes in golf.

Road work could affect your commute in Lynchburg. From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, milling operations will take place on Richeson Drive. Paving will be done next week. Traffic will be down to one lane today.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.