What's News Today: August 23, 2018

Roanoke mayor, Sherman Lea, will give the State of the City Address. He will look at the successes of 2018 and look at initiatives for 2019. City Manager Bob Cowell and superintendent, Dr. Rita Bishop will also give updates.

The Free Clinic of Central Virginia and the VCU School of Dentistry will celebrate their 15 year partnership. The clinic was the first of now 16 Service-Learning sites. The collaborative clinic allows senior dental an hygiene students wo get clinical experience.

Radford University students will begin moving in to residence halls today. Classes begin on Monday.

The Roanoke County School Board will meet tonight. It will look at a variety of classroom cottages that could be used at Cave Spring High School during renovations. The board will also get an update on SOL test results, which were released yesterday. It could also give money to make Go Bags for classrooms and schools. These will contain emergency supplies in case of an emergency or evacuation.

If you are a welder looking for a job, there is a job fair for you today. Aerotek is looking to fill 25 positions with pay of around $17 an hour. Interviews will take place at the Aerotek Office on Norfolk Avenue in Roanoke from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Work begins on property reassessments in Botetourt County. An appraisal group will conduct a market study, looking at recent real estate transactions. Appraisers will inspect all parcels in the county to establish fair market value. The new values will be used for tax assessments starting in 2020.

Increased traffic is expected in Lovingston starting today for the Lock'n Festival. Today and tomorrow, all crossovers from Ross Road and Morse Lane to Route 650 will be closed. Festival traffic will take Route 29 Business to Route 56 and Route 650.

The Virginia Tech Global Entrepreneur Challenge wraps up today. Students from 13 difference countries are pitching their business ideas, trying to win $30,000. Winners will be announced at a banquet this evening.

