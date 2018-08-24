What's News Today: August 24, 2018

A candidate forum takes place at Virginia Tech today. Democrat Incumbent Tim Kaine and Republican Corey Stewart are running for U.S. Senate. They will take questions from the audience at a forum this morning at 11 a.m. 400 students and community members are expected to attend.

Rockbridge County High School holds a ribbon cutting today for the new Timber Build Pavilion. It was build at the school's stadium and will be used for stadium events, classroom activities and community events. It was built by students in the Building Trades classes.

The Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot One will be in the New River Valley today. It will fly over Calfee Park tonight during the final home game of the season for the Pulaski Yankees. It will then fly to Danville this weekend, where company employees will get a chance to fly on it. Goodyear is Danville's largest employer.

