What's News Today: August 27, 2018

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will meet in closed session today. They will interview prospective candidates for the County Administrator position. Current administrator, Carl Boggess, announced in May that he would retire at the end of the year.

The Virginia Department of Education holds a public hearing about proposed changes to Science Standards of Learning. According to the DOE, the changes are structural, focusing more on concepts than terminology. Tonight's hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. at William Fleming High School in Roanoke. If you can't make the meeting, you can submit comments on the department's website. We have a link on wsls dot com.

If you drive Richeson Drive in Lynchburg, road work could affect your commute today and tomorrow. Crews will be paving from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lane closure will be in place.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors wraps up its three day meeting today. The board is talking about the university's strategic plan, the Commonwealth Cyber initiative and the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, as well as campus safety. It will also get a preview of the designs for the Livestock and Poultry Research Facility and Student Athlete Performance Center.

The trail begins today for one on the men, charged in the deadly shooting of a missing teen and another man in Wythe County. Jared Stephens is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of use of a firearm and one court of distributing drugs. In December, deputies found the bodies of Raymond Rodriquez and 17 year-old Ayden Dawson on Reed Creek Road. The Sheriff says the men knew each other and the motive is believed to be drug related. Hunter Armbrister and Dylan McGlothlin are also charged in this case.

