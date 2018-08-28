What's News Today: August 28, 2018

LewisGale Physicians will make a donation to East Salem Elementary School. They will give more than 600 jars of peanut butter for the school's BackPack program. Each Friday, it gives children at risk of hunger a bag full of food.

A new member of Martinsville City Council will be sworn in today. Jim Woods was selected to fill the seat, vacated by Sharon Brooks Hodge. His term will expire at the end of 2020.

A new marker will be dedicated along the Blue Ridge Parkway. It commemorates the site of a known slave cemetery near Meadows of Dan Baptist Church. The National Park Service used local and oral accounts to verify the existence of the cemetery.

A public viewing will take place today and tomorrow for late Aretha Franklin. The viewing will take place at a museum in Franklin's hometown of Detroit. Her funeral is scheduled for Thursday. Franklin died earlier this month at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

You can give your thoughts tonight about potential changes to Interstate 81. The commonwealth is looking at potential improvements to safety and congestion. Feedback from meetings this summer were used to develop a list of changes. Those will be laid out, as well as ways to pay for them at tonight meeting. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. A final recommendation will be made to the Commonwealth Transportation Board this fall.

If you drive Richeson Drive in Lynchburg, road work could affect your commute today and tomorrow. Crews will be paving from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lane closure will be in place.

