What's News Today: August 29, 2018

A public viewing will take place today for the late Aretha Franklin. The viewing will take place at a museum in Franklin's hometown of Detroit. Her funeral is scheduled for Friday. Franklin died earlier this month at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Danville Utilities receives a peak power alert. The alert is issued its wholesale power supplier when weather conditions cause usage to be at its highest point of the year. Increased demand can cost utility companies thousands of dollars. Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., you are asked to shut off lights, unplug small appliances, like phone chargers and bump up your thermostat a couple of degrees.

Expect delays if you travel Young Place in Lynchburg. Crews will pave the road today and tomorrow between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Traffic will be down to one lane.

The U.S. Navy Band's bluegrass ensemble, Country Current, will perform in Roanoke tonight. Roanoke is one of seven cities in four states to host a performance this year. The group performs a blend of modern country and cutting-edge bluegrass. In addition to the concert, food and beer will be sold. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the performance beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Elmwood Park. Admission is free.

United Health Group holds a job fair today. It is looking to fill a number of customer service advocate positions. The fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the United Health Group building on Thirlane Road in Roanoke. If you can't attend, you can apply on the company's website.

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown holds an awards and recognition ceremony today. Deputies who have gone above and beyond the call of duty will be recognized. A Special Citizen Recognition will also be awarded. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the Sheriff's Office.

