What's News Today: August 30, 2018

The Virginia General Assembly will meeting in special session today. Lawmakers will work to redraw House of Delegates districts. A federal court gave the Commonwealth until October 30th to re-draw them, after 11 were found to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered. It ruled that lawmakers illegally put black voters in specific areas to make other districts more white and republican. Democrats laid out their plans yesterday.

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority working group meets today to look at how to move trash in the Roanoke Valley. Today they will look at the option of trucking waste from the transfer station to the landfill. Currently it is moved by train. The group is look to see which method is more cost effective.

The city of Lynchburg holds an informational meeting about storm damage recovery. It's looking for community partners to help with restoration. 12 out of 40 miles of trail are currently closed due to storm damage. Today's meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Miller Center Auditorium.

We will get a look inside Virginia Tech's new smart solar home. The FutureHaus Dubai is a solar powered home, showcasing the future of sustainable, smart living. This home takes the best ideas from the previous two home it built. The most recent one was destroyed in a fire in February. The home will be entered into the Solar Decathlon Middle East in November, competing against 17 other teams from around the world. Virginia Tech is the only team from the U.S. competing.

Expect delays if you travel Young Place in Lynchburg. Crews will pave the road today and tomorrow between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Traffic will be down to one lane.

A memorial service takes place today, remembering the life of Senator John McCain. A motorcade will escort McCain's body from the Arizona State Capitol to a local church. After the ceremony, McCain will be flown to Washington D.C. where he lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. A national memorial service is Saturday, before McCain returns to Arizona for burial on Sunday.

