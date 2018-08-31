What's News Today: August 31, 2018

We will get an update today on the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill in Danville. Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Brian Ball, and President of the Economic Development Partnership, Stephen Moret, will be there. They will give the status of development and an important update.

VDOT will suspend most work zone across the Commonwealth ahead of the Labor Day holiday. Lane closure will be lifted on interstates and major highways starting at noon today. Work will resume at noon on Tuesday.

The funeral takes place today for the Queen of Soul. An invitation only crowd will gather to celebrate the life of Aretha Franklin. Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson and Rev. Jesse Jackson will speak. Performers include Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson and more. Franklin died on August 16th at the age of 76 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. We will stream the service live starting at 10 a.m. on wsls dot com.

New River Community Services holds a candlelight vigil tonight for International Overdose Awareness Day. The event first started in Australia in 2001. This is the second year for the local event. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at Bisset Park in Radford.

A tennis tournament starts today to help a local animal shelter. The "Love. Pets. Match. Charity Tennis Tournament gets underway at Oakwood Country Club in Lynchburg. Proceeds will benefit the Lynchburg Humane Society. The tournament runs through Sunday.

Local congressmen, Morgan Griffith and Bob Goodlatte, will be given the Spirit of Enterprise Award. It will be presented by the Roanoke Regional, Salem-Roanoke County and U.S. Chambers of Commerce.



