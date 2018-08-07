What's News Today: August 7, 2018

The Town of Vinton celebrate National Night Out. It's an annual community-building campaign, promoting police and community partnerships and stronger neighborhoods. There will be live music, pizza, activities for kids and more. State Police will have its armored truck there. The free event from from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Charles Hill Senior Center.

The Lynchburg Police Department will hold a National Night Out event tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park. More than 30 community organizations and vendors will be there. The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company will operate its Hopper bus in downtown during the event.

The Pulaski Police Department will hold a National Night Out event at Jackson Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be games, a water balloon battle, dunking booth, food and more.

Several National Night Out events will take place throughout the city of Roanoke. Events will take place at several parks, community centers and apartment complexes.

Virginia Farmers' Market Week continues. Since 2006, the number of farmers' markets in the Commonwealth has nearly tripled, contributing $70 billion to the commonwealth's economy each year. Farmers' Market Week runs through Saturday.

A job fair takes place today at the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Roanoke. The store is hiring for all positions, including cashiers, department managers and sales associates. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the site of the future store. It will open in the former Toys-R-Us location.

The town of Pulaski holds a ribbon cutting, celebrating the first phase of the West Main Street Revitalization plan. Several downtown buildings will be refurbished to bring new business to the town, including a virtual reality arcade and café.

The Roanoke County School Construction Committee will meet today. They will talk about renovations at Cave Spring High School. The school system is accepting bids for new plans, which were changed in a effort to attract more firms and get the price closer to the $37 million budget. Bids are due next month. Construction could start during winter break.

Today is National Purple Heart Day. There will be a wreath laying ceremony at Monument Terrace at noon. Banners and flags displaying the names of 276 people will be displayed.

