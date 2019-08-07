What's News Today: August 7, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Today is National Purple Heart Day. In Lynchburg, there's a wreath laying ceremony at Monument Terrace at noon. Purple Heart recipients will be given a "Badge of Military Merit." The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in the world, first issued in 1782. The Freedom Tower and Bank of the James will be lit up, displaying the Purple Heart.

The Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation and Eastman will make an economic development announcement. The announcement will be made at the Henry County Administration Building at 11:30 a.m.

Lynchburg holds its first Adult Drug Court Graduation. The drug court helps people with no prior felonies or pending charges get treatment for drug addiction. City leaders applied to the Supreme Court for the program in 2016.

