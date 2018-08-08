What's News Today: August 8, 2018

Gleaning for the World is trying to help those impacted by wildfires in California. The organization is hoping to send two tractor-trailers, filled with supplies for those who are living in temporary housing or shelters. You can help by donating supplies or making a cash donation. Gleaning will set up a tractor-trailer at the Sam's Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg today through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Governor Ralph Northam will make a stop in southwest Virginia today. He will make a community development announcement in Covington. He'll be at the Farmers' Market at noon.

The Vinton Farmers' Market celebrates National Farmers' Market Week. From 11 a.m to 1 p.m. each day through Friday, you can stop by for watermelon, music and prize drawings. On Saturday, the celebration wraps up with "Shake, Bake and Sprout Children's Event," where children can become little chefs and take home an herb container garden.

Float down the Roanoke River tonight. At 6 p.m., float from Roanoke Mountain Adventures to Starr Hill Brewery. You'll need to bring a device that floats or you can rent a tube. Once at Starr Hill, for each pint of "The Love" beer that is sold, $1 will go to the Roanoke Outside Foundation.



