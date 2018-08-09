What's News Today: August 9, 2018

VDOT will hold a public hearing today about the Route 626 project in Halifax County. The $1.7 million project will improve safety and drainage. VDOT representatives will talk about the project and answer questions from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Triangle Fire Department in Nathalie.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Bettina Ring, will visit Catawba Valley Farmers' Market today. Her visit is part of National Farmers Market Week. Ring will not make any formal remarks, but will meet with vendors and customers. During today's events from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., there will be hot dogs, music and drawings for gift certificates.

A ribbon cutting takes place today for the new Dog Park in Pittsylvania County. The park is located at the Pittsylvania pet Center in Chatham. According to the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center website, students from their built, painted and installed the sign at the park.

Candidates in the 9th district Congressional race will face off in a debate tonight in Bristol. Incumbent Republican Morgan Griffith is facing off against Democrat Anthony Flaccavento. The general election takes place on November 6th.

The National D-Day Memorial's L-3 plane will be moved today. It will go from the memorial to a hangar for restoration. The wings of the aircraft were removed yesterday in preparation for the move. The Liberty University School of Aeronautics is donating time and has received donated materials for the project.

Expect delays today on Mimosa Drive and Hawthorne Road in Lynchburg. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to apply surface treatment. Traffic will be down to one lane. Work is expected to wrap up tomorrow.

Central Boulevard in Danville, between Piedmont Drive and Riverside Drive, will be closed for construction. The road is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. tomorrow.

