What's News Today: August 9, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Bedford County makes an economic development announcement today. Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Bettina Ring, will be there. The announcement will be made at 2 p.m. in Forest.

The Lynchburg Humane Society holds an adoption special today. Adoption fees are waived for adult cats and kittens. You pay a $6 microchip fee. The shelter says 260 kittens have come in during the past month.

Head to Second Friday's in Bedford this evening. Businesses will have extended hours. There's a mini-fashion show at Something Else Boutique, a kids room, live music, face painting and more. It's tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation holds Car-B-Que. Enjoy classic cars, food, music and craft beer. It's tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A former Bedford County School Resource Officer is expected to enter a plea on charges that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student at Liberty High School. According to search warrants and a state police investigation, Corporal Daniel Clark allegedly contributed to the delinquency of a minor. In addition to sending texts and snapchats, warrants show clark allegedly spent time with the girl at school in his office and other places. Clark is no longer working for the Sheriff's Office.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.