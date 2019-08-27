What's News Today: coding, extractions and census

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Senator Mark Warner continues his two-day tour of Southwest Virginia. This morning, he will talk to local business leaders and the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. He will talk about his work in Congress to Encourage revitalization and expand economic opportunity. This afternoon, Warner will meet with healthcare providers and advocates at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital about the Affordable Care Act.

The Roanoke County Public Library holds orientation this week for Girls Who Code. The program focuses on closing the gender gap in the technology industry. Last near, nearly 60 girls participated, building a robot for the library, that will debut this fall. There are interest meetings at various libraries in the county throughout the week.

Martinsville City Council holds a public hearing about the school board. It will accept public comment as it looks to fill one open position. Interviews will be held on September 10th with an announcement being made after the interviews.

First responders will take part in an extraction class today. Tuck's Collision in Pulaski will hold the training. It says the training is important because of advancements in car design, including the use of high-strength steel, advanced restraint systems and air bags. They will spend time in the classroom, before taking part in hands-on training.

Patrick Henry Community College will hold a ribbon-cutting today for its new training facility in Patrick County. The new space will be equipped with $300,000 in new mechatronics equipment, paid for with a state grant. Programs to be offered include, electrical groundsman, commercial driver license and mechatronics, all are in high demand in the county.

Roanoke County will explore forming a committee to make sure everyone is counted in next year's census. The Census Bureau has identified four part of the county and Town of Vinton it expects will have a high non-response rate. Seniors and children under the age of five are most at risk of not being reported. The county says, for each person not counted results in a loss of $2,000 in federal funding. The census will be conducted on April 1st.

VDOT will hold a public hearing in Franklin County. It's looking to improve safety at the intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road. A roundabout will be constructed to improve sight distances. If you want to find out more, the meeting begins tonight at 5 p.m. at Burnt Chimney Elementary School.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.