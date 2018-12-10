What's News Today: December 10, 2018

Hear from the candidates running for the 24th Congressional District seat at a candidate forum tonight. Republican Ronnie Campbell is facing off against Democrat Christian Worth in the December 18th election. The seat was vacated by Ben Cline, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. The forum begins at 7 p.m. at the Lexington Golf and Country Club.

The Bedford County Broadband Authority holds a public hearing tonight at the proposed public-private partnership for broadband service. The County received a proposal from Blue Ridge Tower to provide fixes wireless service. The proposal calls for Blue Ridge Tower to build nine internet towers.

The Danville Community College Board will meet today. It will talk about the job description for the president and current goals. Current president Bruce Scism announced is retirement earlier this year.

The city of Roanoke is looking for feedback about a new art project in the northwestern part of the city. The city has selected an artist to design and make art sculptures for the new Melrose Branch Library. The public meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Goodwill Campus on Melrose.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.