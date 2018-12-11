What's News Today: December 11, 2018

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight about expanding its Enterprise Zone. The county is looking to add approximately 28 acres to it, to expand economic development. Previous coverage

A ribbon cutting is scheduled to take place today in Vinton for the return of off track betting. Colonial Downs closed its satellite wagering site in 2014. The new owners are bringing it back as Rosie's Gaming Emporium, allowing betters to wager on races from the past. The parlor will bring 50 to 60 jobs.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds an information session today for those interested in technology training. The program helps people 17 and older gain skills for a career in the tech industry. Today's session begins at 5 p.m. at the Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue.

The man accused of beating another man and setting his apartment on fire is expected to enter a plea in court today. Omarr Martin initially entered a not guilty plea in March. He's accused of malicious wounding and arson. Victim Skip Kakert told 10 News he barely survived the attack in his apartment.

Trash collection will resume in Roanoke is expected to resume today. All trash pickup will be delayed at least one day this week. In Salem, trash collection may be delayed this week. You are asked to leave your trash can at the street until it is collected. In Wythe County, trash collection and recycling centers will return to normal schedule today.

